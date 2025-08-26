Sunderland have made a transfer enquiry for an ex-Newcastle United defender as the Jhon Lucumí chase continues

Sunderland have emerged as one of the clubs monitoring Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 26-year-old moved to Turin from Newcastle United in January on an initial loan deal, with Juventus triggering an obligation to buy two months ago. However, the defender has struggled to establish himself in Italy and could now be allowed to leave after less than a year with the Serie A side.

Gazzetta claims both Sunderland and Crystal Palace have made enquiries for Kelly this summer, with the Premier League pair among the clubs exploring a potential deal before the transfer deadline. There could be an opportunity for both sides to strike a deal, as Juventus are reportedly lining up Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Beraldo as a possible replacement. Initial discussions have been held over Beraldo, and a late move for the Brazilian is considered possible if Juve receive an acceptable offer for Kelly.

Crystal Palace are said to view Kelly as a potential replacement for Marc Guehi, though the report stresses that remains a challenging deal to complete. As for Sunderland, their long-standing interest in Bologna’s Jhon Lucumí continues, with an official bid still on the table for the Colombian international. Given that both Kelly and Lucumí are left-footed centre-backs, any Sunderland move for the Juventus defender is expected to depend on how talks over Lucumí progress in the coming days.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

In other news, striker Luís Semedo has sealed a season-long loan move to Moreirense in Portugal, according to reports from A Bola. The 22-year-old forward, who joined Sunderland from Benfica in 2023, spent last season on loan at Juventus Next Gen, where he scored two goals in 28 appearances. Semedo is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2028, but with first-team opportunities limited under Régis Le Bris, Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have sanctioned the temporary switch to aid his development.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have had a £30.2million bid rejected for Dilane Bakwa, the Strasbourg forward who has also attracted interest from Sunderland, Leeds, and several other Premier League clubs. The France U21 international, who can operate both on the wing and through the middle, is keen on a move to England, though Strasbourg are holding out for a higher fee. That’s according to the BBC.

With less than a week until the deadline, Sunderland’s recruitment team remain active on multiple fronts as they seek to add top-level quality before September 1 while trimming the squad through loans and exits. The Black Cats are back in action on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town before facing Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, with both games taking place at the Stadium of Light

