Former Charlton defender Paul Konchesky has revealed how Sunderland tried to sign him and Scott Parker following the club’s dramatic 1998 play-off final defeat at Wembley.

Former Charlton defender Paul Konchesky has revealed that Sunderland made a move to sign both him and Scott Parker in the years following the club’s famous 1998 play-off final defeat to the Addicks at Wembley.

Speaking on the UndrTheCosh podcast, Konchesky reflected on that unforgettable 4–4 Wembley thriller – a game etched in Sunderland folklore as Charlton’s Clive Mendonca hit a hat-trick against his boyhood club before fellow Mackem Micky Gray missed the decisive penalty – and revealed how the aftermath helped shape the early stages of his career.

Speaking to former Sunderland striker Chris Brown, Konchesky said: “Yeah, so me and Scott [Parker], obviously we weren't involved, but we were part of the squad in the suits and all that,” Konchesky said. “It was, yeah, obviously Clive Mendonca, the boy from Sunderland, killed you. Yeah, it was a fantastic day, wasn't it? Obviously for us it was even better. It was one game that will always stick out, being a Charlton boy.”

Konchesky went on to discuss how Charlton’s promotion to the Premier League actually limited his early opportunities, with the club signing experienced defender Chris Powell: “You know as well as I do, when you play, you think you're always going to play every game… But growing up, I always backed myself to play. The club gets bigger, they get more money and they might bring more players in, which Chris Powell came in. So again, for me, an experienced player killed me.”

The ex-England international also revealed how a move to Sunderland was blocked despite strong interest from Wearside: “A few years later, Sunderland did come in for me and Scotty Parker, and they wouldn't let us go because the money weren't enough. They probably killed me because that was when Big Niall [Quinn] was there, Kevin Phillips. They probably were one of the biggest teams in the Premier League, and it was something that we were wanting to do. Maybe if the price was right, it might have been different.”

Konchesky added that the refusal to let him leave caused friction with then-Charlton boss Alan Curbishley: “The manager was quite brutal with me, really… He believes everything that he thinks is right. That was me wanting to play as a kid. Got on the team, didn’t play, all I wanted to do was play, so let me go on loan and get your spirit. ‘No, you’re not going there.’ It was a bit each way, or that’s it. That’s how that football club was with him.”

Konchesky made 575 league appearances during a distinguished playing career that spanned two decades. A product of Charlton Athletic’s academy, he broke through in 1997 and went on to represent West Ham United, Fulham, Liverpool, Leicester City and several other clubs. The left-back earned two senior England caps between 2003 and 2005, featuring under Sven-Göran Eriksson. After retiring, Konchesky moved into coaching, taking roles with Billericay Town and West Ham United Women before being appointed as the women’s team manager in 2022.

Similarly, Parker enjoyed a distinguished playing career spanning two decades and 486 league appearances. A product of Charlton Athletic’s academy, he made over 120 league appearances for the Addicks before moving on to Chelsea in 2004. The midfielder went on to represent Newcastle United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, earning 18 senior England caps between 2003 and 2013. Known for his leadership and tenacity, Parker transitioned into management after retiring, taking charge of Fulham, Bournemouth and Club Brugge before being appointed Burnley head coach in 2024.

Across their careers, Konchesky and Parker commanded a combined transfer outlay of around £42million – an impressive figure that underlines their value in English football over two decades. Konchesky’s moves totalled £9.75million, with notable transfers including £1.5million from Charlton to West Ham in 2005, £3.25million to Fulham two years later, a £3.5million switch to Liverpool in 2010, and a £1.5million move to Leicester City the following year.

Parker’s career, meanwhile, saw him change clubs for a cumulative £32.7million, starting with a £10million transfer from Charlton to Chelsea, followed by high-profile moves to Newcastle United (£6.5million), West Ham United (£7million), Tottenham Hotspur (£5.5million) and Fulham (£3.7million). Together, the pair’s transfer history reflects the stature both players achieved after their early days at Charlton – and how significant Sunderland’s missed double swoop could have been.

