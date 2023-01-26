“We’ve had some initial, just the last day, we’ve had some initial conversations and have to wait and see how it impacts the other stuff we might be trying to do.

“We tried to bring in extra competition with Pierre and Edouard and now the news about Corry, does it change the dynamics? It’s not something we were thinning we needed and were pushing on with other areas of the pitch.

“We have a few days to potentially look at it and if something can be done we’ll wait and see. I don’t sit here thinking everything has stopped and we are now focusing on that.

“Watching Pierre today training he looks to me like he’s full of energy, has a lovely left foot, brings good balance to the squad. It’s just that he hasn’t played a first-team game.