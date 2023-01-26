Sunderland transfer latest: What Tony Mowbray said about potential signings, Corry Evans injury and Fulham
Sunderland are preparing to face Premier League side Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup – and head Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
The Black Cats should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland have also completed their first signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Pierre Ekwah from West Ham on a permanent deal.
More signings are expected before next week’s deadline, with Sunderland keen to bolster their attacking options.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
RECAP: Tony Mowbray press conference
“Whatever team we put out we hopefully will be competitive.
“We are trying to make them aware that these are a good football team who are really well coached and play positional football because technically they have very good footballers.
“It’s a real challenge for us and won’t be like a Championship game, it is almost like a different sport when you play the top teams who play professional football and move the ball quickly.
“It’s a great challenge to go and test ourselves and see how well we get on.
“Problems with the selection of the team, there is the odd one.
“Is Aji going to be fit? Niall Huggins hasn’t kicked a ball in a long time for us. Generally that left-back position is half an issue for us.
“Then there are some decisions about the rest of the team. They are not problems, they are decisions to be made.”
“Without knowing how much their investment has been this year, they have changed some players around.
“Palhinha the central midfield player, they have changed a few around, they have Willian who used to play for Arsenal and Chelsea, they have some experience there now.
“I think sometimes when you get promoted to the Premier League, as happened with West Brom when I was there, we only made one signing who had played in the Premier League and that West Brom team got relegated.
“The experience Fulham have got within in the Premier League is really helping them and their recruitment has been really good this year.”
“I think the history of every football club is crucially important.
“I’m very conscious of 50 years ago and we want to do well, but we have to put into context we are playing one of the form team from the Premier League at the moment.
“I know they have lost two really tight games, and I’ve watched both of those games and didn’t think they deserved to lose either of them.
“When I look at their squad and the players who haven’t played on a regular basis are still players that played every week in the Championship last year. Tom Cairney hasn’t been a regular starter, Harry Wilson, yet they tore the Championship to shreds last year and were way too good.
“I think whatever team they put out they will be really difficult to play against.”
“What I do know is people behind the scenes are working really, really hard. We get an update every night and every morning about conversations that are going on.
“Deals are not easy to do and teams wanting to loan players out or sell players are always wanting top,top dollar. If you are the buying club you want to do it in a cost-effective manner and it’s a balance.
“No deals are easy deals unless you have so much cash it doesn’t matter.
“We are trying to grow the club, bring in young players who can help us in the future.
“If we can find the right player who can help us today for the next 18 games that would also be helpful, but not at the expense of the young players we have brought and are trying to polish up who are trying to make it as Sunderland AFC footballers long term.”
“He doesn’t do what Corry does.
“He doesn’t have discipline, sit behind the ball and break up counter attacks.
“He is a footballer who wants to get on the ball, make passes, drive with the ball and run with the ball and get in and around the box.
“He’s a young boy and it’s very difficult to bring natural discipline that comes with 400 games in a career.
“With total respect for Pierre he’s not really a replacement for Corry and we brought him in to supplement midfield.
“We will have to see over the next few days bring to see if there is an opportunity to bring in a similar type of footballer as Corry or not.”
“We’ve had some initial, just the last day, we’ve had some initial conversations and have to wait and see how it impacts the other stuff we might be trying to do.
“We tried to bring in extra competition with Pierre and Edouard and now the news about Corry, does it change the dynamics? It’s not something we were thinning we needed and were pushing on with other areas of the pitch.
“We have a few days to potentially look at it and if something can be done we’ll wait and see. I don’t sit here thinking everything has stopped and we are now focusing on that.
“Watching Pierre today training he looks to me like he’s full of energy, has a lovely left foot, brings good balance to the squad. It’s just that he hasn’t played a first-team game.
“That’s not really a replacement. He was brought in to supplement the good players, the likes of Corry and Dan Neil, Edouard. We have to be careful we don’t end up with a load of kid playing in central midfield and a crucial position of the team.”
“I think it’s a big loss for the football club, not just the team on the pitch.
“I think what happens is when a void comes, somebody else has to fill the void and we have senior players who can do that I’m sure.
“Their natural human qualities come to the fore and somebody else will fill the void I’m sure.”
“First and foremost it’s a blow for Corry.
“He’s been amazing at this club since he came and has been central. I had Corry at Blackburn for four years and it coincided when he came here that fortunes may have maybe turned. The club had been trying for three or four years to get out of League One.
“Corry is just a really professional footballer who understands his job, does his work everyday and sets the standards in the dressing room.
“I’m sure he will maintain that being around the place, obviously he will be in the treatment room for a while, but he will still set the standard in the dressing room and I have no fears he’ll be back stronger and be helping us in the future.”