It is set a busy final few days of the transfer window on Wearside

Sunderland are prepared to sanction the departures of Adil Aouchiche and Joe Anderson before the transfer deadline, with the players now weighing up their short and long-term futures.

The Echo understands that the Black Cats and fellow Championship side Portsmouth are now very close to an agreement that would see Aouchiche spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Fratton Park in a bid to boost his game time. Aouchiche had played his way back into the side over the festive period but the arrival of Enzo Le Fée has again seen him drop out of contention. Sunderland are happy for him to seal a temporary exit and the 22-year-old now has to decide whether to make the switch to the south coast for the coming months - before all parties then make a decision on his long-term future in the summer.

League One side Exeter City are meanwhile in advanced talks to sign defender Joe Anderson on a permanent deal. The former Everton youngster has struggled to force his way into the first-team picture and has been limited to U21 football through the first half of the campaign. Sunderland are broadly happy with the offer on the table and are in advanced talks with Gary Caldwell's side about the framework of the move, and so it looks to be up the Grecians to reach an agreement with the player.

There could yet be more departures before the end of the window, with the Black Cats hoping to find moves for Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette.

In terms of incomings, Sunderland are monitoring other forward targets as they bid to add another player to their squad before the deadline at 11pm on Monday. That player won’t be Chuba Akpom, with Lille moving into pole position to sign the Ajax forward this week. Sunderland have long been prepared for missing out on the 29-year-old and have been actively working on alternative deals.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano posted the following on X on Thursday evening: "Sunderland are working to bring in new player…but it won’t be Chuba Akpom from Ajax despite links, as there are other clubs in concrete talks."

Speaking last week, head coach Régis Le Bris said: “Probably we still need some more vertical threats, players who could run in behind. This could be a striker but also a winger, maybe a versatile player. So this is still very much in our mind, but we will see what comes in these next weeks. But it is not necessarily about a number nine.”