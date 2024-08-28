Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest on Sunderland transfers as we enter the final throes of the window this week

Sunderland are in the market for reinforcements in attacking areas ahead of this Friday’s deadline.

The Black Cats have been linked with a flurry of forward players, including Leicester City’s Tom Cannon, Alexandre Mendy from Cean and Roko Simic from Red Bull Salzburg. Interestingly, all three players were left out of their respective manager’s squad for their most recent games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannon, 21, did not play for Leicester City in the Carabao Cup against Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night as Steve Cooper weighs up his options regarding the former Preston North End loanee. Sunderland tabled a £5million bid for the Everton youth graduate earlier in the week but they face stiff competition from Championship rivals Norwich City and Sheffield United. It could be a case of Foxes waiting on a bidding war to take place as the transfer window edges towards a close.

The Black Cats appear to be the only team in the market when it comes to French striker Alexandre Mendy, 30, who has reiterated several times that he would like to join Sunderland from Caen. The second devision club are now owned in part by Kylian Mbappe. It is believed that Sunderland had agreed a deal with the Ligue 2 club’s previous ownership with the goalposts moved by the new owners after the recent takeover. Mendy was not in Caen’s squad last Friday and the French club have also just signed a new striker.

20-year-old Roko Simic was rumoured to be in Sunderland for a medical when the news broke of Kristjaan Speakman’s interest last week. That, however, was not true, though the Black Cats reported interest in the Croatian forward is genuine and talks have taken place. Simic didn’t feature at all in Tuesday night’s Champions League qualifier game between Red Bull Salzburg and Dynamo Kyiv.

In terms of outgoings, it is understood that Sunderland will consider sanctioning the exits of Timothee Pembele, Abdoullah Ba and Adil Aouchiche. The Black Cats could also consider loaning Zak Johnson and/or Nectar Triantis before the deadline passes. Joe Anderson could also depart while added firepower could mean that Nazariy Rusyn leaves. Jewison Bennette and Hemir are other possible loanees, while there remains permanent transfer interest in Pierre Ekwah.