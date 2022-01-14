Here is the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Maja set for departure

Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are reportedly willing to let ex-Black Cats striker Josh Maja leave the club this window.

Maja, who scored 16 goals on Wearside during the first-half of the 2018/19 season, showed flashes of brilliance whilst at Fulham last season, however, he has failed to find his feet in France.

Bordeaux would prefer a permanent deal for Maja but could be open to let him leave on loan this month.

Portsmouth loan deal to be cut short

According to The News, Arsenal are set to cut short Miguel Azeez’s loan deal at Fratton Park with the midfielder set for a return to the Gunners this month.

Sunderland's Josh Maja during the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

Worries over Azeez’s game time whilst at Portsmouth is said to be the main reason for the recall.

Azeez has made just ten appearances in total for Danny Cowley’s side and Pompey are expected to look for other loan options this month.

Burton Albion sign Canaries youngster

Burton Albion have confirmed the signing of Gassan Ahadme from Norwich City.

Ahadme has been on-loan at Portsmouth this season, however, he has featured in just 10 games and with his contract at Carrow Road expiring this summer, Norwich have decided to move the striker away from the club on a permanent deal.

Burton, under the stewardship of Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, currently sit in 12th place in League One and will be hoping that Ahadme can help them look up the table during the second-half of the campaign, rather than worrying about lingering relegation doubts.

