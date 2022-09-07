The club has a philosophy now in signing players that can grow and develop with the club and I think that is a great outlook when looking at potential signings.

I don’t think that we can forget about the now and the present also when adding players to the squad though.

I look at some of these signings and feel yes they could be great in the future for the club but we only have to look at Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart to see that if we lose any first choice players then there isn’t a lot of tier two experience to come in and replace them.

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough on Monday night.

I understand you have to learn on the job as a player but I can’t help but feel that the club missed a trick in not signing a couple of more players with real Championship experience.

This experience in and around the Sunderland squad would help develop the younger lads and help them get up to speed quicker.

Time will tell and I hope I’m wrong but I think it’s going to be a tough few weeks ahead for Tony Mowbray and his team.