Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has already sparked a flurry of transfer activity, with club-record deals, free-agent arrivals and high-profile targets all grabbing headlines on Wearside. So, what would it actually look like if Régis Le Bris was handed a blank cheque this summer and built a completely new squad from scratch?

We’ve pulled together a speculative and purely fun look at a potential starting XI and full bench made up entirely of players linked with Sunderland in recent weeks. From rising stars to ex-Premier League stalwarts, it’s a snapshot of the ambition – and the chaos – of the summer rumour mill.

Of course, we’re not expecting Sunderland to sign every single one of these players – nor would they need to. Talented core figures like Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, and Eliezer Mayenda are all expected to stay and play key roles in 2025–26, while the club’s emphasis on development and cohesion remains a central part of the project.

But with nearly £290million worth of transfer speculation swirling, this is a glimpse at what an all-new Régis Le Bris squad could look like if the transfer gossip came true. Take it with a pinch of salt – and enjoy the gallery.

1 . GK: Senne Lemmens – £30m – Royal Antwerp Sunderland want to sign a new goalkeeper and they have been linked with Royal Antwerp shot-stopper Senne Lammens. With Djordje Petrović now heading to Bournemouth, Sunderland are among the clubs showing interest in Lammens. Some media outlets have rated him as worth around £30million. | Belga/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . LB: Reinildo – Free – Unattached Sunderland pulled off a smart piece of business by landing experienced left-back Reinildo on a free transfer following his departure from Atlético Madrid. The 31-year-old brings Champions League pedigree and defensive steel to Régis Le Bris’ back line, and his arrival adds both depth and leadership ahead of the club’s Premier League return. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Wilfred Singo – £20m – AS Monaco AS Monaco’s Wilfred Singo has been linked with Sunderland as a high-ceiling right-back option this window. With a reported price tag of £20million, he’s seen as a powerful, athletic full-back capable of adapting to the Premier League's intensity. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales