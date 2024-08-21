Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Russian publication has provided an interesting update on Sunderland’s pursuit of Wilson Isidor

Wilson Isidor is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Sunderland after arriving in England this week.

The former Monaco youngster, 23, currently plays for Zenit St Petersburg after a productive spell at Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in his career. Zenit’s CEO was quoted on Tuesday stating that the forward is headed for Wearside, and The Echo understands that this is accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exact terms of the deal are not currently known but reports have suggested that it is likely to be a loan deal with an option to buy. Isidor only officially joined Zenit on a permanent basis in July of this year, after an obligation-to-buy clause was triggered following his season-long loan from Lokomotiv.

And now, Russian publication Sports Express has claimed the player is undergoing a medial with the club. Their report states: “As SE has learned, 23-year-old Zenit striker Wilson Isidor arrived in England on Wednesday, August 21, to complete his transfer to Sunderland. The footballer will have to undergo a medical examination.”