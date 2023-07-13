Sunderland transfer 'blocked' with Manchester United waiting on possible £51m deal

Sunderland have seen a transfer move for Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop hit a brick wall, according to reports.

Bishop was said to be a "top target" of Sunderland's, according to Sunderland Nation, who also stated that the Black Cats' transfer chiefs want another goalkeeper should Alex Bass move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop, 23, is yet to make a senior appearance for the club but has enjoyed a loan spell at Mansfield Town in recent seasons. Bass, Sunderland's second choice to Anthony Patterson last season, joined AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Sunderland are now in the market for cover and competition for Anthony Patterson with newly-promoted youth team star Adam Richardson having suffered an unfortunate injury and could miss up to eight weeks.

However, The Athletic state that Sunderland's approach has been blocked and Bishop will not be allowed to leave until Manchester United secure their goalkeeping targets with Tom Heaton currently the Red Devils' only fit stopper after David De Gea's departure.

Erik ten Hag's other goalkeeper Dean Henderson is currently out injured and Manchester United are yet to agree a fee with Inter Milan over Andre Onana with the Italian giants reportedly holding out for £51million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad