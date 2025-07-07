Mick Brown claims Sunderland may ‘cash in’ on Anthony Patterson if a goalkeeper arrives this summer

Former Manchester United and Sunderland scout Mick Brown believes Anthony Patterson’s future on Wearside is now uncertain, despite the club’s previous intention to keep him long-term.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown suggested that Sunderland’s ongoing search for a new goalkeeper ahead of their Premier League return could put the 25-year-old’s starting role – and overall future – in doubt. Patterson has been linked with clubs including Southampton, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Leicester City in recent months, though Sunderland had made clear back in January that they wanted to keep hold of the highly-rated shot-stopper.

But Brown, who spent over a decade at Old Trafford as Sir Alex Ferguson’s trusted recruitment figure, believes the landscape has shifted at the Stadium of Light. “Patterson is a top young goalkeeper and he’s got a good reputation,” he told Football Insider. “I personally still have some doubts about him, and it looks like Sunderland might share those.

“They’ve been looking to sign a new goalkeeper for the Premier League, probably because they want a bit more experience and stability. So that makes Patterson’s future uncertain because it’s his position they’re talking about.”

Sunderland have been linked with several goalkeepers this window, including Marcin Bułka, Djordje Petrovic, and Sam Johnstone, though no deal has yet been finalised. Régis Le Bris and Florent Ghisolfi are believed to be weighing experience and shot-stopping pedigree as key factors in any potential signing.

Brown added: “If they sign a new goalkeeper, they’re going to want them to come into the starting XI. Patterson has proved over the last year that he can hold his own at a good level, so whether he’ll want to now become a second-choice, I’m doubtful.”

The 25-year-old, who came through Sunderland’s academy, has made over 150 senior appearances and was instrumental in helping the club secure promotion from League One and then establish themselves in the Championship. Patterson proved crucial during the play-off final against Sheffield United earlier this year, producing important saves in each half as the Black Cats emerged victorious under the arch at Wembley.

However, Brown believes that a sale could suit all parties if the right offer arrives. “From Sunderland’s point of view, it might make sense to cash in on him,” he said. “If they get a good offer and they don’t think he’s going to start any more, it wouldn’t surprise me if they let him go. But it will all depend on whether they do sign a new goalkeeper.”

For Sunderland, the search for an elite-level goalkeeper continues. While Patterson remains the club’s No.1 heading into pre-season, Le Bris and Speakman are keen to increase competition and cover between the posts. The club have also been linked with Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic and Wolves’ Sam Johnstone in recent weeks.