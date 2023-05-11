Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is hoping that his side's exciting forward line can help his team edge past one of the best organised outfits in the Championship.

The Black Cats scored three times in a dazzling ten-minute spell at Deepdale on the final regular day of the season, setting up a play-off semi final against Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton, who finished third in the table, will pose a major threat and are on a long unbeaten run of their own. Mowbray knows the scale of the challenge facing his players, particularly with their injury issues continuing to mount.

The head coach could feasibly be facing Rob Edwards' side with Luke O'Nien as his only centre half, but he knows that the spirit in the group - and the talent they possess in the final third, gives them a chance of making it to Wembley.

Amad, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke were on the scoresheet against Preston North End, with Patrick Roberts and Joe Gelhardt also playing prominent roles in the goal.

Mowbray said: "I say it without any embarrassment to the team: Get the ball to Pat, Get the ball to Amad. Give them the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not because they're better, it's because that's what they do. They can't win headers or tackles like you do, they aren't going to bring that organisation - but give them the ball. What they can do with the ball.. you see it every day in training.

"The biggest challenge is to make them play serious football, because sometimes it's almost like being in the playground. It's about having that focus, because if you have too many touches, that guy from the opposition is going to kick you. That's the balance for us, when you can get them in that focus and they are looking to really damage the opposition, they are seriously talented footballers.

"I knew about the quality in the team and that's why I was happy to come here.

"I knew all about Patrick before I came here, I'd managed against him and studied the Celtic side he played in," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a genius with the ball, Premier League talent on the ball. And we've been fortunate that Amad has hit an amazing [run of form].

"We haven't taught him anything, but how he has incorporated himself into the group and what we do on the pitch has been amazing. He scored a goal out of nothing there and it's not the first time.

"And I have to mention Jack Clarke, because I spent the first 45 minutes screaming at him to get in the right position and yet when he's 1-v-1, cutting into the box... We've got those players.

"We know we are going to need moments of magic from these guys to score against Luton, because they are very tough to break down."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad