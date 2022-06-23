Sunderland to travel to Sheffield Wednesday in Carabao Cup first round

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats, who reached the quarter finals of the competition last season, will face Sheffield Wednesday just months on from the play-off semi final.

Ross Stewart gave Sunderland a slender advantage in the first leg of that tie, before a late strike from Patrick Roberts cancelled out Lee Gregory’s goal and sent his side through.

The Owls have made an aggressive start to their summer recruitment, signing Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe from promotion-winning Rotherham United in an ambitious double deal on Wednesday night.

Patrick Roberts scores for Sunderland

They had already signed Will Vaulks from Cardiff City, as well as Ben Heneghan from AFC Wimbledon and goalkeeper David Stockdale from Wycombe Wanderers.

The tie will be played on the week commencing August 8, 2022.