Sunderland to travel to Sheffield Wednesday in Carabao Cup first round

The Black Cats, who reached the quarter finals of the competition last season, will face Sheffield Wednesday just months on from the play-off semi final.
Ross Stewart gave Sunderland a slender advantage in the first leg of that tie, before a late strike from Patrick Roberts cancelled out Lee Gregory’s goal and sent his side through.
The Owls have made an aggressive start to their summer recruitment, signing Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe from promotion-winning Rotherham United in an ambitious double deal on Wednesday night.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC transfer news: EFL boss concedes permanent deal for Black Cats winger is 'unlikely' with multiple bids rejected
-
2
Championship promotion odds: Sunderland's pre-season chances compared to Middlesbrough, Norwich, West Brom and league rivals
-
3
Sunderland fans urge club not to 'do a Jermain Defoe' as former defender becomes available
-
4
Sunderland transfers: Your new-look starting XI and subs IF reports are accurate - including Everton and Wolves men
-
5
Sunderland begin their Championship campaign against Coventry City as key fixtures are revealed
They had already signed Will Vaulks from Cardiff City, as well as Ben Heneghan from AFC Wimbledon and goalkeeper David Stockdale from Wycombe Wanderers.
The tie will be played on the week commencing August 8, 2022.
Sunderland beat Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and QPR on route to the last eight last season, where they were beaten 5-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.