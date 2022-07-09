Sunderland to sign ex-Leeds United winger on four-year deal - reports

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports first emerged last week that Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur were in talks over a deal for Clarke, with a permanent deal on the cards.

And now Football Insider claim an agreement has been reached with a medical in place and a long contract on the table.

They claim it is a four-year deal for Clarke, a former Leeds youngster.

Jack Clarke. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would represent a major boost for Sunderland if a deal could be concluded. The new Championship season starts in three weeks.

Sunderland want to keep the core of last season's squad together and build on it.

Sunderland fans will hope a deal can be struck.

Sunderland are in Portugal on their pre-season training camp, they face Rangers Saturday night – and the Echo will have full coverage - and Roma next Wednesday.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.