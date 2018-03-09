Sunderland to shut Premier Concourse next season in bid to boost Stadium of Light atmosphere

Sunderland intend to shut the Premier Concourse next season.

The Echo understands that season ticket holders in the Stadium of Light's top tier are in the process of being contacted regarding the plans.

The club will launch its season ticket renewal campaign next week, and will not offer seats in the Premier Concourse.

Earlier in the season, matchday ticket sales in the concourse were ceased and with attendances declining, the decision has been been made to extend that for the next campaign, regardless of what league Sunderland find themselves in.

There has been no official comment on the plans with the club eager to contact those affected directly in the first instance. Around 1,500 supports are affected, and they will be offered a choice of new seat at Premier Concourse rates.

They have also been promised that requests to relocate in groups will be pursued where possible and that they will have first refusal on their old seat should the concourse reopen in the future.

With attendances steadily falling this season, Sunderland are eager to boost the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light and believe that getting as many fans as possible into the lower bowl can help. There are also obvious financial savings to be made by closing the Concourse.

There are no plans at this stage to move away supporters, who are currently seated in the upper tier of the North Stand.

Affected supporters with any concerns have been told to contact the club on 0191 551 5101 or by emailing PC2018@safc.com.