Sunderland to pay tribute to Liam Miller ahead of Brentford clash

Sunderland fans will be able to pay their respects to Liam Miller with a minute's applause before the Championship clash with Brentford.

Miller was a hugely popular player on Wearside, a pivotal figure in the promotion campaign of 2006/07 and the successful Premier League campaign that followed.

He passed away last week, aged just 36, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sunderland CEO Martin Bain said: "Liam was a hugely likeable and respected figure both at Sunderland and across the wider football community.

“At this sad time we would like to pay our respects and show our appreciation together – club and fans – along with our visitors from Brentford.

“It is a tragedy to lose someone so young and our deepest condolences go to Liam’s family and friends.”

Sunderland will also pay tribute to Miller on the big screens inside the ground, while John O'Shea has penned a heartfelt tribute in the club programme.

He writes: "Liam was a good friend and an even better team-mate.

"He and I first met when we were in the Irish U-15s and played through all the youth levels together, including winning the European Championships as under-16s.

"Before I chose to go to Manchester United, I almost joined Liam at Celtic.

"I was very close to going there. Liam and Jim Goodwin were there – two lads I’d played with in the Irish team – and the fact we’d got on so well was one of the reasons I was seriously thinking about joining.

"Liam later joined me at Manchester United and we had a fantastic time there.

"He was well liked at all his clubs – including Sunderland, where he played a key part in getting the club back into the Premier League.

"Liam’s ability on the ball was there for everyone to see. His timing of runs and passing was quality and he had a good knack for getting goals too.

"The big thing, though, was his personality. Maybe people thought he was quiet. Believe me – Liam was far from it. If there was mischief going on, he was never far away.

"It’s so sad that Liam has left us so soon.

"The amount of people at his funeral speaks volumes about him as a person.

"He had so many more things to look forward to in life. He had started to coach and had a beautiful family to be a part of and watch grow, and now that has been taken away."