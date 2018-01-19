Sunderland to open talks with Derby County striker amid Championship competition

Sunderland have agreed terms on a loan deal with Derby County for Chris Martin.

However, there is significant competition for the 29-year-old and the Black Cats will have to convince the Scotland international to make the switch to Wearside.

As reported by Sky Sports News on Friday afternoon, personal terms have not yet been agreed as the striker weighs up his options.

Chris Coleman admitted on Friday morning that Sunderland had been close to sealing a deal for an unnamed forward but that they had no chance of sealing a deal in time to register the player before tomorrow's clash with Hull City.

Derby County boss Gary Rowett has admitted that Martin will leave this month but insisted that it would be up to the player to decide his final destination.

He said: "I don't think it is fair [for us] to dictate how a move looks, really.

"I think the club is open-minded on what the deals look like on any of the players that are not playing regularly, and not just Chris.

"The reality is, it's giving those players a chance to play football. The club will always try to help players if they have worked hard for this club."

Sunderland will now try and convince Martin to make the switch with Jaap Stam's Reading believed to be in the race.

Coleman has a number of attacking targets as he seeks to bolster his depleted forward line.