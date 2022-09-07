News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland to be backed by just-shy of 2000 fans in sold-out Watford away end

Tony Mowbray’s side will be roared on by a sell-out away following when they make the trip to Vicarage Road.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 7:00 pm

Sunderland face promotion-chasing Watford on Saturday, September 17 (3pm kick-off) in the second of back-to-back away games.

Preceded by a trip to Reading in midweek, the clash with the Hornets will see Sunderland backed by 1,996 fans aiming to see their side win at Vicarage Road for the first time since November 1999 when a brace from Kevin Phillips helped the Black Cats to a 3-2 victory.

