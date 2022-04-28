Loading...

Sunderland to be backed by another sold-out away crowd at Morecambe as Cats look to secure League One play-off place

Sunderland will be backed by a sold-out away crowd at Morecambe as Alex Neil’s side aim to secure a place in the League One play-offs.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 10:59 am

Over 1,500 Black Cats supporters will attend the match at the Mazuma Stadium for the 12:30pm kick-off.

A win would see Sunderland secure their place in the play-offs, following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham at the Stadium of Light.

Morecambe haven’t secured their place in League One for next season and are just two points above the relegation zone with one match remaining.

Sunderland fans at Plymouth. Picture by FRANK REID

In their last away match Sunderland were also supported by around 1,500 away fans for their long trip to Plymouth Argyle on Easter Monday

“Listen they were absolutely brilliant,” said Black Cats boss Alex Neil following the goalless draw with The Pilgrims at Home Park.

“Everywhere we do go the fans are there and they were brilliant, and we need that backing.”

