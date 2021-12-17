Sunderland to battle Wigan Athletic and Preston North End for striker

Football Insider have stated that Preston North End, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic are keen on Irish striker Georgie Kelly.

The 25-year-old ace is a free agent after finishing as top scorer in the Republic of Ireland’s Premier Division.

The Bohemians forward netted 26 goals in all competitions.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Lee Johnson, Head Coach of Sunderland looks on prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Port Vale and Sunderland at Vale Park on August 10, 2021 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Kelly was offered a new deal at Bohemians and his local club Derry City but informed both clubs of his intention to sample another league.

There is firm interest from England and Scotland and potential openings further afield.

Speaking on the record recently, Kelly stated that he wished to ‘strike when the iron is hot’ and move abroad.

“It’s a short career and I’m not young,” Kelly told the ‘LOI Central’ podcast.

“I’m 25. The way I’m looking at it is, there’s a whole lot of luck involved in having a good season and scoring goals and you need to strike when the iron is hot.

“It’s hard to weigh up but I think it’s the right decision. As regards destination, I don’t know what the plan is yet and that’s the truth.

“But I know how under pressure clubs are (in Ireland) and it was more to let them know as early as I could.

“I’ll always have a connection with Bohs,” added the former Dundalk striker who arrived at Dalymount via an uninspiring spell at St Pat’s which has been traced to a lactic acid problem that was discovered over the winter. “I wasn’t hot property and Keith (Long) backed me.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.