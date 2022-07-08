Sunderland to battle Championship rivals Bristol City and Norwich City for international winger

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Championship rivals Bristol City and Norwich City are also said to be tracking the wideman.

The 25-year-old Colombia international has been with City since 2016 but is yet to make a first team appearance and has been on several loans abroad.

Reports from AS Colombia claim three Championship clubs, including Sunderland, are tracking him.

Zeca of Internacional battles for the ball against Marlos Moreno of Flamengo. (Photo by Lucas Uebel/Getty Images).

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not yet clear whether the interest is in a permanent or a loan deal.

Sunderland are currently in Portugal on their pre-season training camp.

They face Rangers on Saturday evening and Roma next Wednesday.

The Echo, via chief reporter Phil Smith, will have full coverage from the tour.

The Echo's chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith is providing in-depth coverage of the Portugal tour including friendlies with Rangers and Roma.

Sunderland have so far signed one first team player this summer, defender Daniel Ballard from Arsenal.

Sunderland have paid a seven-figure fee to secure the central defender on a three-year deal, with a club option of a fourth.

Speaking on May 21, when asked if he would be seeking assurances before committing to the new campaign, Sunderland head coach Alex Neil told the press: “It was easy for me coming here because I felt that with the squad, I could do the job.

“I walked in the door and it was, 'here's the squad, win games'. I said, 'no problem'. When transfer windows up, when you're going up to a new level, it's very different.

“There's got to be work, investment, different facets that can make you competitive.

“If you're doing a job, you want the tools and I'm no different.

“That's where we're at.”