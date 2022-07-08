Sunderland to battle Championship rivals Bristol City and Norwich City for international winger

Championship rivals Bristol City and Norwich City are also said to be tracking the wideman.
The 25-year-old Colombia international has been with City since 2016 but is yet to make a first team appearance and has been on several loans abroad.
Reports from AS Colombia claim three Championship clubs, including Sunderland, are tracking him.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United star attempts to force through transfer after Newcastle United offer rejected
-
2
29 players who have played for Sunderland and Newcastle - including 201 goal Magpies hero only eclipsed by Alan Shearer
-
3
Championship news: Boss of Sunderland's rivals makes shock departure with ‘interest’ from another club
-
4
Championship transfer news: Ex-Sunderland starlet sold by Stewart Donald closes in on League One switch
-
5
Predicted 2022/23 Championship table: ‘Experts’ forecast hugely contrasting fortunes for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Cardiff City
It is not yet clear whether the interest is in a permanent or a loan deal.
Sunderland are currently in Portugal on their pre-season training camp.
They face Rangers on Saturday evening and Roma next Wednesday.
The Echo, via chief reporter Phil Smith, will have full coverage from the tour.
Sunderland have so far signed one first team player this summer, defender Daniel Ballard from Arsenal.
Sunderland have paid a seven-figure fee to secure the central defender on a three-year deal, with a club option of a fourth.
Speaking on May 21, when asked if he would be seeking assurances before committing to the new campaign, Sunderland head coach Alex Neil told the press: “It was easy for me coming here because I felt that with the squad, I could do the job.
“I walked in the door and it was, 'here's the squad, win games'. I said, 'no problem'. When transfer windows up, when you're going up to a new level, it's very different.
“There's got to be work, investment, different facets that can make you competitive.
“If you're doing a job, you want the tools and I'm no different.
“That's where we're at.”