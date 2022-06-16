Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Parrott tipped for Cats move

Former Sunderland player Stephen Elliott believes Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott would be a good addition for the Black Cats this summer:

"For him to keep improving, he needs to move himself up a level. I think somewhere like Sunderland - they need a couple of strikers - they've got Ross Stewart there at the moment but he could do with a little help in there.” Elliott told the RTÉ Soccer Podcast.

"I think if Troy Parrott came to Sunderland, I think he'd embrace playing for a club like that with the big crowds, the atmosphere at the games and that feeling of doing well there and thriving there.

"He looks like the type of player that thrives on playing on the big occasion and I think it could be a really good move."

Blues shape coaching staff

Troy Parrott of Milton Keynes Dons in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Charlton Athletic at Stadium mk on August 17, 2021 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

John Eustace and Matt Gardiner have both left their roles at QPR and are expected to join former R’s boss Mark Warburton at St Andrew’s next season.

Warburton is expected to take charge of Birmingham City following his departure from Loftus Road at the end of last season.

Former Newcastle and Leeds United midfielder Lee Bowyer is the man currently in charge of Birmingham, but he is expected to leave his role as manager.