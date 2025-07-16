Sunderland issue major ticket sales update ahead of Premier League opener vs West Ham

Sunderland host West Ham at the Stadium of Light on August 16th

Sunderland have confirmed that general admission tickets for their Premier League curtain-raiser against West Ham next month are now sold out.

The Black Cats will return to the top flight after eight years away on August 16th, hosting the Hammers at the Stadium of Light. Tickets for the clash went on sale to non-season ticket holders on Wednesday morning, and by Wednesday afternoon, the club had a released a statement explaining that everything but premium spaces for the match have already been snapped up.

The news comes in the aftermath of Sunderland confirming last month that they had also sold out of season tickets for the upcoming campaign, with bumper crowds expected on Wearside.

What have Sunderland said about ticket sales ahead of their Premier League opener against West Ham?

A statement from Sunderland’s official website reads: “General admission tickets for Sunderland's 2025-26 Premier League opener against West Ham are now sold out.

“The Lads will be backed by a huge bumper crowd when they face Graham Potters' Hammers on Saturday 16 August, kick-off 3pm BST, with only availability in our Premium Spaces now left.

“Make sure you don't miss the Black Cats' curtain-raiser on our return to the top flight after an eight-year absence, with only limited availability left in our two brand new offerings in the 76 Yards or Banks on the Wear .

“Demand is expected to be high throughout this season - ensure you're across our social channels and signed up for email for updates on available tickets. Every on-sale date for 2025-26 can also be found on ASK SAFC .

“There’s still a chance to join our season ticket waitlist to be first to be notified when they become available. The final places in premium are moving quickly, so act fast to get yours. Visit safc.com/buypremium to book.”

What have Sunderland said about selling out their season ticket allocation?

Addressing their massive season ticket sale in a statement last month, the club said: “The Black Cats are back in the Premier League, and an exceptional demand has seen more than 38,000 season tickets sold ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“Although we understand this may leave some fans disappointed, Premier League rules stipulate that at least 5% of the stadium capacity, must be held for match-to-match sales, with away tickets and stadium configuration also relevant considerations. A season ticket waiting list will be introduced in due course, which will enable fans to be first in line should additional season tickets become available to purchase. “

