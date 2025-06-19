Demand for Premier League football on Wearside has been demonstrated in the club’s season ticket update

Sunderland are set for a season of bumper crowds at the Stadium of Light after confirming they have sold out all season tickets for the 2025/26 campaign.

Season tickets went back on general sale last week following the club’s promotion to the Premier League and there has been a significant demand in the days that followed, with Sunderland now confirming that they have sold the entire allocation of over 38,000.

As such, they are now in the process of setting up a waiting list for future seasons. While acknowledging that many fans who wanted to purchase season tickets have been left disappointed, they have outlined the need to maintain a certain number of free seats to meet Premier League regulations.

A statement on Thursday afternoon said: “The Black Cats are back in the Premier League, and an exceptional demand has seen more than 38,000 season tickets sold ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“Although we understand this may leave some fans disappointed, Premier League rules stipulate that at least 5% of the stadium capacity, must be held for match-to-match sales, with away tickets and stadium configuration also relevant considerations.

“A season ticket waiting list will be introduced in due course, which will enable fans to be first in line should additional season tickets become available to purchase. “

Fans can now sign up to be notified when the season ticket waiting list goes live.

Sunderland set for major revenue boost after promotion to the Premier League

The news underlines the significant revenue boost that Sunderland will enjoy next season, particularly as promotion coincides with a number of new premium hospitality experiences opening.

Sunderland opened The Founders bar late last season, while the former Black Cats bar will reopen as the 76 yards (a nod to the city’s shipbuilding heritage) next season. Michelin star chef and Sunderland fan Tommy Banks is behind the catering offer for the new bar, as well as a new ‘Banks on the Wear’ restaurant experience.

Speaking at the Foundation of Light’s fixture breakfast on Wednesday morning, Chief Business Officer David Bruce revealed that the club were also in talks with a number of new commercial partners.

“You can't underestimate the global scale of the Premier League,” Bruce said.

“There's more people watching this league than any other. So all of a sudden you get all these brands calling you saying, 'how do we become a part of Sunderland?' We've now got to asses what's right for Sunderland, what's right financially and from a brand point of view. What's the number that we can get to that can then help Kristjaan [on the footballing side]. It's been completely non-stop and it will continue to be that way."