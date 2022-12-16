Sunderland thank 'outstanding' support with STUNNING away following heading to Wigan Athletic
Sunderland will be backed by an away following of 4,500 at Wigan Athletic in the Championship over the festive period.
A club statement read: "Tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Wigan Athletic on Thursday 29 December have now sold out.
“Tony Mowbray’s side visit the DW Stadium in what will be our final Sky Bet Championship fixture of the calendar year. Away tickets for this fixture sold out to Season Card holders.
“Further ticket information will be announced in due course. Thank you for your continued outstanding support.”