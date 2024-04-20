Aji Alese and Trai Hume playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDAji Alese and Trai Hume playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Millwall in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Published 20th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Millwall - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats beat play-off contenders West Brom last weekend, after Pierre Ekwah scored the only goal of the game. Dodds once again opted to play with a back three and wing-backs, but may alter his side’s system this weekend.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Millwall at the Stadium of Light:

The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in his last six matches and started every league game this season.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in his last six matches and started every league game this season.

Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game for the Black Cats during the 2023/24 campaign.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume is Sunderland's only outfield player who has started every league game for the Black Cats during the 2023/24 campaign.

O’Nien helped limit West Brom’s chances in the first half at the Hawthorns, defending crosses into his own penalty area. Sunderland’s defence came under less pressure following a red card for Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante on the stroke of half-time.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

O'Nien helped limit West Brom's chances in the first half at the Hawthorns, defending crosses into his own penalty area. Sunderland's defence came under less pressure following a red card for Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante on the stroke of half-time.

Ballard received plenty of stick from the West Brom fans last weekend but produced an impressive performance, staying calm under pressure.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard received plenty of stick from the West Brom fans last weekend but produced an impressive performance, staying calm under pressure.

