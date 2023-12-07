Our predicted Sunderland team to play West Brom in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against West Brom - but who will start for the Black Cats?
Mike Dodds is set to take charge of the side, as things stand, after Sunderland sacked Tony Mowbray on Monday.
The Black Cats remain just three points off the play-off places following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall, five points behind West Brom who sit fifth.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Baggies:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson has started all of Sunderland’s league games since their promotion back to the Championship and made some important saves during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume is one of two Sunderland players (along with Jack Clarke) who have started every league game for the Black Cats this season. The full-back has shown he can also step into a midfield position, depending on the opposition. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard was caught out for Millwall’s goal last weekend when he dived in to make a tackle. The 24-year-old remains Sunderland’s first-choice centre-back. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
The 29-year-old continues to captain the side with Corry Evans sidelined with an injury. O’Nien has started 18 of Sunderland’s 19 league games at centre-back this term. Photo: Frank Reid