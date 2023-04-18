News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland team to face Huddersfield Town - with changes to be made: Predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST

The Black Cats are just two points off the play-offs with four league games remaining, and would move into the top six with a win - due to other teams playing a day later.

Sunderland will be without Dennis Cirkin, who is suspended following his red card against Birmingham, while several players remain sidelined due to injuries.

Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard will all be unavailable for the Huddersfield fixture.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the match:

Made some important saves against Birmingham and defended his box well in the closing stages

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Made some important saves against Birmingham and defended his box well in the closing stages Photo: Martin Swinney

Has moved into a centre-back role for Sunderland’s last two matches but may revert to his natural right-back position.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Has moved into a centre-back role for Sunderland’s last two matches but may revert to his natural right-back position. Photo: Frank Reid

Played his part in the side’s equaliser against Birmingham when he won the initial header from Alex Pritchard’s corner.

3. CB: Danny Batth

Played his part in the side’s equaliser against Birmingham when he won the initial header from Alex Pritchard’s corner. Photo: Frank Reid

Came off the bench against Birmingham after missing the Cardiff game - with his partner due to give birth. Could return to the starting XI.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

Came off the bench against Birmingham after missing the Cardiff game - with his partner due to give birth. Could return to the starting XI. Photo: Frank Reid

