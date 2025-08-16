Régis Le Bris has named his Sunderland side to face West Ham United

Régis Le Bris has named an unchanged starting XI from the team that beat FC Augsburg in Germany last week.

That means that Enzo Le Fee is named on the bench, with Noah Sadiki joining Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra in midfield. New signings Marc Guiu and Omar Alderete are both named on the bench for the first time, but there is no place for Arthur Masuaku as he gears up towards full match fitness. His absence means youngster Harrison Jones is named on the bench, with Alan Browne not involved.

There are no major surprises in the team, with Jenson Seelt rewarded for his excellent pre-season campaign with a start as Alderete builds his match fitness. Chris Rigg, Wilson Isidor and Anthony Patterson are fit to take a place on the bench after returning from injury last weekend.

West Ham United boss Graham Potter has named goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in his starting XI following his arrival from Leicester City. Former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is named on the bench.

Le Bris explains Enzo Le Fee decision

Le Bris had hinted that he would name Le Fee on the bench after the defeat to Rayo Vallecano last week, highlighting that he would need players capable of making an impact from the bench.

"We'll have two or three players like Enzo, really close to the starting XI but ay the same time we have to make a choice because we can only play with 11 players," Le Bris said.

"We need to build starters and finishes. Our midfielders will have this opportunity, that's really clear. It's the same for our strikers.

"It's positive and we will try to find this competition in every position before the end of the transfer window. At the minute [Enzo is a finisher] but the season can change so quickly, so you can start the first game in this position, we'll see if that's the case against West Ham, we'll decide this week. But if it's the case, maybe after one game or two or three it will change because the dynamic of the season is always different and we need 15 or 16 players at the best level."

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Seelt, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra; Talbi, Adingra; Mayenda

Subs: Patterson, Alderete, Roberts, Isidor, Rigg, Guiu, Le Fee, Neil, H Jones