Sunderland team news and injury update ahead of Sporting Lisbon clash

Sunderland return to action when they face Sporting Lisbon on Monday night

Régis Le Bris looks likely to name an unchanged squad when Sunderland face Sporting Lisbon in the second and final friendly of their trip to Portugal tomorrow.

Reinildo Mandava joined up with his new team mates on Saturday night after their 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Saturday, and trained separately on Sunday as he builds his fitness. The former Atletico Madrid left back was given extra time off after his involvement in the Club World Cup, and will join his new team mates in full training soon. Monday night's game will come too soon, however.

Le Bris said: "We will take time to prepare him properly, we don’t need to rush the process. It is about him being ready for the start of the season.”

Nectar Triantis could be involved on Monday night having resumed full training with the group on Sunday. Le Bris explained that his absence from the Sevilla draw was not down to a significant injury but a desire to be cautious with a minor issue. Triantis was involved as the players were put through their paces in front of supporters at a training session on Sunday evening.

Anthony Patterson and Chris Rigg were not involved with the group session, and therefore appear unlikely to be in the squad tomorrow night. Both have trained this week and Le Bris confirmed on Saturday that there is no longer term issue with either player.

"In pre-season, there are always cases where you don't have injuries but maybe some small overloads that you have to manage,” he said.

"There are no worries for them.”

Having won the Portuguese title for the last two seasons, Sporting Lisbon will provide a stern test for Sunderland as they step up their preparations for the new Premier League season.

Sunderland suffer transfer setback

Sunderland have suffered a transfer setback after a deal to sign Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté fell through in the final stages.

The Echo understands that the club have opted not to pursue a deal for the 26-year-old after being unable to finalise an agreement with all parties. Laurienté had been a key attacking target for the Black Cats and after agreeing an initial £17.5 million fee with Sassuolo, the player had travelled to Portugal to undergo a medical and finalise a five-year deal. The Echo understand that a decision has subsequently been made not to conclude a deal and that the club will now look to pursue other targets.

The news is a significant blow for the Black Cats, who had identified Laurienté as a player who could bring speed, versatility and top-level quality to their forward line. It’s a particularly big setback as Régis Le Bris confirmed after the 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Saturday night that Romaine Mundle would miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

