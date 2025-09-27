Sunderland face Nottingham Forest in their latest Premier League clash on Saturday

Arthur Masuaku will make his first league start for Sunderland at Nottingham Forest this evening.

Régis Le Bris has opted not to bring Dan Ballard back into the side, instead making a straight swap at left back as Reinildo begins a three-match suspension. Masuaku is the only change tot he XI that started the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the Stadium of Ligth last weekend, meaning that Chris Rigg keeps his place in the starting XI.

Le Bris had heavily hinted that he would keep faith with Rigg, having been impressed with his performance before Reinildo's red forced his early withdrawal last week.

“His response has been really positive,” Le Bris said.

“He was frustrated and disappointed, which is normal. One of his main qualities is he is a squad player. So he can manage his frustration for the squad, for the collective purpose. And he's really young, his reaction was really balanced. So for for me it's really normal to accept his frustration, but at the same time, he can keep the right level and stay connected with the output of the squad.

"I wasn't surprised by his level and the way he connected with the game plan, with his teammates on the right side. How he pressed with Wilson because they used to do that to do that last season. So it wasn't a new setup. Now we'll see because I repeat every game is a new experience, a new problem, a new scenario, a new opportunities, new problems to solve. He's well-rounded, so I'm not worried by having him in the squad.”

There is an injury boost on the Sunderland bench, with Luke O'Nien fit to take a place in the squad for the first time since he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley.

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg; Le Fee, Talbi, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Geertruida, O'Nien, Ballard, Neil, Mayenda, Brobbey, Traore, Adingra

There is a major surprise in the Nottingham Forest starting XI, with Nicolas Dominguez making his first appearance of the season from the start.

Le Bris had also hinted that he would opt not to move to a back three in his pre-match press conference.

"Now you know me, I like consistency," Le Bris said.

"Because I think it's really important to keep a structure to grow and learn through this structure, through different experiences. Positive, negative, we can review the game and because the the structure is consistent, you can learn and improve through different weeks. But it's still an option depending on the opponent, how strong they are, and also injuries and suspensions to use a different structure sometimes. So we'll see."