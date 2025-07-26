Sunderland team and injury news for Hearts clash with three doubts and six out

Sunderland play their next pre-season friendly against Hearts on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland travel to Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon for their next pre-season fixture.

The game will celebrate the career of former Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, but also marks an important stepping stone to the new campaign for Régis Le Bris and his side. Here, we run you through all the Sunderland team news ahead of the game as we have it...

1. Anthony Patterson - doubt

Patterson missed the last two games with a minor knock and could be missing again today. Le Bris has confirmed that there is no significant injury issue involved, so should be back over the next week either way. Will be keen to get back on the pitch and stake his claim for the new season. | Getty Images

2. Niall Huggins - should be available

Was rested for the Sporting game as a precaution given his heavy workload so far this pre season. That should mean he is available for this game, which will be another valuable chance to stake his claim ahead of the new season. Photo: Joe Giddens

3. Luke O'Nien - out

O'Nien suffered a dislocated shoulder in the early stages of Sunderland's play-off final win over Sheffield United and that required surgery. Was with the team in Portugal stepping up his rehab but is set to miss the first three games of the new Premier League season. | Getty Images

4. Wilson Isidor - doubt

Isidor took a whack to the knee against Sevilla and missed the Sporting game as a precaution. Sunderland were confident there was no major issue so you'd expect him to be back for this one, though time will tell. | Chris Fryatt

