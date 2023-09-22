3 . Bradley Dack - hamstring

Dack missed Sunderland's wins over QPR and Blackburn with a minor hamstring issue but did travel with the squad to Ewood Park. "We've made the call to take him out of the situation for two or three weeks and let him fully recover, do his rehab and he'll be back fine," said Mowbray earlier this week. Potential return game: Sheffield Wednesday (A), Fri 29 Sep. Photo: Frank Reid