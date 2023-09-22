The latest Sunderland team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture against Cardiff City – and when players could return.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Cardiff on Sunday – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries.
The Black Cats beat Blackburn 3-1 last time out, meaning they have won their last three league games in the Championship.
Sunderland will then travel to Sheffield Wednesday next week, with head coach Tony Mowbray hoping to welcome back some of his injured players.
Here’s the latest Black Cats injury and team news – and when players could return.
1. Nazariy Rusyn - awaiting visa documentations
Rusyn, who joined Sunderland from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on deadline day, has been training with The Black Cats' squad but wasn't available against QPR and Blackburn as he was still awaiting the necessary visa documentations to play. The 24-year-old could become eligible to feature this week as Sunderland face Cardiff.
Potential return game: Cardiff (H), Sun 24 Sep. Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Jewison Bennette - illness
Bennette didn't travel with the Sunderland squad to Blackburn due to illness but could return for this weekend's match against Cardiff.
Potential return game: Cardiff (H), Sun 24 Sep. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Bradley Dack - hamstring
Dack missed Sunderland's wins over QPR and Blackburn with a minor hamstring issue but did travel with the squad to Ewood Park. "We've made the call to take him out of the situation for two or three weeks and let him fully recover, do his rehab and he'll be back fine," said Mowbray earlier this week.
Potential return game: Sheffield Wednesday (A), Fri 29 Sep. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Aji Alese - thigh
After suffering a recurrence of the thigh problem that had kept him out for much of last season, Alese has been back out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light. Mowbray said the 22-year-old could return before the next international break in October.
Potential return game: Sheffield Wednesday (A), Fri 29 Sep. Photo: Frank Reid