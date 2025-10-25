Two changes: Régis Le Bris hands out first Sunderland start in team to face Chelsea

Sunderland face their toughest Premier League test yet when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Lutsharel Geertruida makes his first Premier League start for Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

The RB Leipzig loanee is one of two changes made by Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris to the starting XI from the 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend, with Reinildo replacing Omar Alderete in defence as expected. Alderete is out with concussion but the club are hopeful that he will be able to return to face Everton at the Stadium of Light a week on Monday.

Geertruida replaces Chris Rigg in the starting XI, suggesting that he will make his full Premier League debut in central midfield. It’s a position he has played in his frst appearances for the club, albeit as a late substitute. Sunderland could also move to a back five as a result of Geertruida’s inclusion, with Enzo Le Fée and Bertrand Traore playing off Wilson Isidor.

Simon Adingra is missing from the game, with Le Bris set to update after the game.

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Mukiele, Reinildo; Xhaka, Geertruida, Sadiki; Traore, Le Fee, Isidor

Subs: Patterson, O’Nien, Talbi, Mayenda, Brobbey, Neil, Rigg, Jones, Masuaku

Habing impressed in the Champions League in midweek, Marc Guiu starts up front for Chelsea.

In his pre-match press conference, head coach Enzo Maresca explained how the former Sunderland loanee had turned things around after initially struggling on his return to the club.

“We had a chat with Marc two weeks ago, I told him that the way he was training I didn't like and he needs to change. He changes and he got a chance, so it is like that. Absolutely yes, he's ready to start.”

Régis Le Bris: Reinildo ready for return

Speaking in his pre match press conference, the Sunderland head coach explained why he had no reservations bring the left back straight into his starting XI for the game.

“Rei is a really important player,” Le Bris said.

“He started the season playing well. He made this mistake and apologised and worked well after. He's lifted the standards of the training sessions, played two games with his national team so he's ready to go and will be really important for us.”