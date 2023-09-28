Sunderland team news: Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah and Nazariy Rusyn latest ahead of Sheffield Wednesday match
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday – and head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, following a run of three consecutive wins.
Sunderland have been without several first-team players in recent weeks, with Pierre Ekwah, Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack among the players who have been sidelined.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
Mowbray on Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack
“I don’t think either of them are going to make it for tomorrow, though not because they’re miles away,” Mowbray said.
“It’s just that we’re trying to make sure they’re right so they don’t break down when they come back, that’s with Bradley specifically because we know that hamstring injuries are dangerous ones that can repeat.”
Mowbray on injuries
“We have a few injuries, but I don’t really want to talk about them. They present an opportunity to someone else.”
Mowbray on Nazariy Rusyn
“It was important for Rusyn to get on the pitch last week against Cardiff - he will get more opportunities in the coming weeks.”
Mowbray on Sheffield Wednesday
“Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for every point. We have to be professional and impose our style of play on the game, but be mindful of the threats they carry.”
Mowbray on defeat against Cardiff
“We have to take the positives out of last weekend. It’s a game of fine margins and my message to the players is to keep going.”
Another injury setback for Elliot Embleton
Elliot Embleton has returned to Sunderland after suffering a severe quad injury during his loan spell at Derby.
The 24-year-old midfielder signed for The Rams on transfer deadline day and made his debut after coming off the bench during a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth earlier this month.
Yet Embleton, who missed the second half of last season due to a long-term ankle issue, wasn’t named in the Derby squad for last weekend’s match at Carlisle after sustaining another injury in training.
Derby boss Paul Warne had said the player was set for a scan, while it’s since been reported the injury is a serious one.
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Pierre Ekwah could return to the squad against Sheffield Wednesday after missing the side’s last two matches with a dead leg. Mowbray said last week the midfielder would be sidelined for a week to ten days.
Bradley Dack has also been unavailable for recent matches with a hamstring issue but could feature on Friday.
Mowbray said last week Aji Alese was around two weeks away from returning to action following a thigh issue, while Dennis Cirkin remains out with a hamstring injury.
Eliezer Mayenda, Jay Matete, Timothee Pembele and Corry Evans also remain sidelined, while Jewison Bennette has been absent due to an illness in recent weeks.
Striker Nazariy Rusyn could make his first Sunderland start after coming off the bench to make his senior debut against Cardiff on Saturday.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray this afternoon.
