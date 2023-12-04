Sunderland return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from their disappointing week last time out.
West Brom will represent a stern test for Tony Mowbray’s side, having climbed into the play-off places with an excellent run of form over the last six weeks or so.
So what's the latest on the injury and team news front, who will be missing and who could yet feature? And when are those absent likely to return? Here’s everything you need to know..
1. JENSON SEELT
Seelt was absent from the squad at Millwall on Saturday, with Mowbray explaining afterwards that it was due to illness.
"Jenson is ill, maybe he's caught it off me, I'm not sure," Mowbray said. "But he had flu-like symptoms so he wasn't able to travel."
Seelt will therefore be a doubt for this weekend's game depending on how he recovers this week - it might be that Leeds is a more realistic target. Potential return date: Leeds United (H) December 12th Photo: Frank Reid
2. NAZARIY RUSYN
Rusyn has missed the last two games with a minor groin strain, but the problem is not thought to be a serious one.
Mowbray had hoped that the Ukrainian would be able to travel to Millwall but in the end it was decided that he wasn't quite ready. Unless the problem worsens this week, it seems likely that he will be back in the squad this week.
That of course leaves Mowbray with another big decision to make up front. Potential return date: West Brom (H) December 9th Photo: Frank Reid
3. CHRIS RIGG
Rigg had been expected to return to the squad last week but Mowbray confirmed after the draw with Millwall that the talented midfielder had picked up an ankle knock during an in-house game at the Academy of Light, designed to top of the match sharpness of those not figuring heavily in the starting XI at the moment.
The 16-year-old is OK, but the club staff felt it wasn't worth a risk and kept him out of the squad with the next three-game week in mind. He'll be back in the squad at some stage over the next few fixtures. Potential return date: Millwall (A) December 2nd Photo: FRANK REID 2022
4. JEWISON BENNETTE
Bennette has not been in contention for the last three matchday squads with after returning from international duty with a suspected virus. He was advised to stay at home to prevent the risk of it spreading or worsening.
The winger did return to the Academy of Light late last week, beginning to do some individual work with the physios. That should enable him to train this week and return to the matchday squad this weekend or shortly thereafter - providing he can force his way into Mowbray's plans, of course. Potential return date: West Brom (H) December 9th Photo: FRANK REID