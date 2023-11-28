2 . CHRIS RIGG

Rigg has been missing from the squad in recent weeks due to his international commitments, but with England having been knocked out of the U17 World Cup by Uzbekistan last week, he is expected back imminently. "When he gets back, he'll be back involved with us training hopefully at the start of next week," Mowbray said last Thursday. "We'll of course see how he is and how he feels, how much the travelling and the games have taken out of him. "He'll be back involved with us when he's ready, he deserves it. I've said it a lot, we have a lot of talented young players come train with us but he's just a little bit special. I put that down not just to his talent but his amazing attitude, which sets him aside a bit. He's got no fear not just of training with the first team but competing and engaging. His place in the squad is warranted, I'm delighted he's had that experience of going away to a World Cup and we'll integrate him back in as quickly as we can." Rigg could therefore return to the squad tomorrow night, though the weekend may be more likely to give him extra recovery and then training time. Potential return date: Millwall (A) December 2nd Photo: FRANK REID 2022