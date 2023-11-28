Sunderland team news and injury latest with duo close to Championship return - gallery
Sunderland return to Championship action as Huddersfield Town visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.
Tony Mowbray may well be able to welcome back a couple of key players for the game, while the injury situation continues to ease following an at times difficult start to the campaign.
So what's the latest on the injury and team news front, who will be missing tomorrow and who could yet feature? And when are those absent likely to return? Here’s everything you need to know..
1. MASON BURSTOW
Burstow was a surprise absentee at Plymouth but Tony Mowbray confirmed after the game that there was no major issue.
"Mason just had a little injury but he should be fine to train with us on Monday, so he should be available on Wednesday," Mowbray said. The Sunderland head coach has a difficult decision to make up front as no striker has yet scored this season, and having replaced Nazariy Rusyn at the break at Plymouth. Eliezer Mayenda, who has impressed Mowbray in training, looks next in line to get a start. Potential return date: Huddersfield Town (H) November 29th
Rigg has been missing from the squad in recent weeks due to his international commitments, but with England having been knocked out of the U17 World Cup by Uzbekistan last week, he is expected back imminently.
"When he gets back, he'll be back involved with us training hopefully at the start of next week," Mowbray said last Thursday.
"We'll of course see how he is and how he feels, how much the travelling and the games have taken out of him.
"He'll be back involved with us when he's ready, he deserves it. I've said it a lot, we have a lot of talented young players come train with us but he's just a little bit special. I put that down not just to his talent but his amazing attitude, which sets him aside a bit. He's got no fear not just of training with the first team but competing and engaging. His place in the squad is warranted, I'm delighted he's had that experience of going away to a World Cup and we'll integrate him back in as quickly as we can."
Rigg could therefore return to the squad tomorrow night, though the weekend may be more likely to give him extra recovery and then training time. Potential return date: Millwall (A) December 2nd
Jewison Bennette returned from international duty with a virus, meaning he was unable to make the trip to Plymouth Argyle.
He seems unlikely to involved on Wednesday night as a result, and faces a battle to get back in the squad when fit due to Chris Rigg's imminent return.
"Jewison came back ill, he didn't train today and wasn't in the building today," Mowbray said last Thursday.
"Whether it is a virus, I don't know, but the doctor has seen him and told him to stay at home.
"It might be that he is drained, a young guy travelling halfway around the world, training in a very different climate.
"He hasn't trained with us, though, so he won't be coming with us to Plymouth."
From Mowbray's comments last week, it's pretty clear that he's not expecting Cirkin to be involved in either of the two fixtures this week. He should be back for the festive period, though. "I'm not too sure how long Dennis will be out for at this stage, other than I know he isn't ready to train with us yet and he hasn't been training with us," Mowbray said last week. "I don't think it's any major injury, probably a few weeks [absence] with a muscle injury. "There's no concerns, he'll be fine and back with us in a few weeks. In the meantime, we'll have to find other solutions." Niall Huggins will get the chance to continue his strong recent form in the mean time. Potential return date: West Brom (H) December 9th