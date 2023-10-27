Sunderland team news and injury latest with Bradley Dack, Aji Alese and Eliezer Mayenda return dates - gallery
Sunderland face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon looking to bring an end to their three-game losing run in the Championship.
By Phil Smith
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Sunderland's injury list is steadily beginning to clear, though Tony Mowbray has made clear that he needs to be cautious in how he integrates players who have been on the sidelines for a number of weeks.
So what's the latest on the injury and team news front, who could be back on Saturday and who is likely facing a longer absence?
1. BRADLEY DACK
Dack rejoined full training on Thursday after missing the Leicester City game. The attacking midfielder had been out for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem but had returned briefly as a substitute at Stoke City.
Dack is therefore in contention to feature on Saturday though in his pre-match pres conference, Mowbray hinted that he may well look to get him fully up to speed with a longer block of training.
"Bradley is fine, it's just that he's needed to get up to speed having missed six weeks or however long it was with a hamstring injury," he said. "He trained fully with us today, we just need him to train for a week, work hard and get right up to speed so he's ready to play." Potential return date: Swansea City (A) November 11th Photo: FRANK REID
Aouchiche has looked impressive in his substitute appearances but his progress has been checked by a minor groin problem that kept him out of Tuesday night's game.
Speaking on Thursday Mowbray said the injury is not serious but he is out for Norwich's visit and is a major doubt for next weekend, too.
"Adil, the medical report tells me it's one to two weeks so that's not going to be a long problem," he said. Potential return date: Birmingham City (H) November 11th Photo: Frank Reid
Cirkin made an impressive return to action from the substitute's bench at Leicester, immediately adding attacking threat on his natural left side.
That puts him in contention to start on Saturday, though Mowbray may again choose to use him as an impact substitute. Mowbray used him as an example on Thursday as to how he needs to gradual reintegrate those who have been missing for an extended period.
"These players need game time, Dennis played 45 minutes in the U21s on Monday and then 30 minutes on Tuesday night," Mowbray said.
"There's a few players in that boat who played in the U21s on Monday and then came with us and got some game time the very next day.
"It's a balancing act with these players in terms of getting them up to speed where they can play in the Championship. it's not easy as putting players straight back in for 90 minutes, you're putting them in jeopardy if you do that because it's a different tempo in the Championship. "But generally, I'm not moaning about injuries. We've got some pretty good players on their way back who will help us, as you saw with Dennis - giving us that balance with his natural left foot on that side." Photo: Frank Reid
Mayenda is closer than ever to his Sunderland debut, having successfully come through his first appearance in red-and-white during a behind-closed-doors game against Hibernian on Monday.
The striker is likely to have some involvement in the U21s against Spurs at Eppleton on Friday night, and if he comes through that then he is likely to be on the bench tomorrow.
Mowbray has warned though that he is not ready for a start or a large amount of minutes at Championship level.
"I think we'll probably put another striker on the bench, and see if it helps us," Mowbray said of Mayenda's progress.
"Ultimately, he is not ready [to start] because he hasn't really played football for ten weeks. He's played one 90 minutes at the start of the week, so he isn't going to be ready [to start] after ten weeks not doing what he'd normally be doing.
"Is it worth putting him on the bench, and maybe giving him a spell at the end of the game? Maybe, because it only takes a second to score a goal. So let's wait and see." Photo: Frank Reid