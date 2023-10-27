3 . DENNIS CIRKIN

Cirkin made an impressive return to action from the substitute's bench at Leicester, immediately adding attacking threat on his natural left side. That puts him in contention to start on Saturday, though Mowbray may again choose to use him as an impact substitute. Mowbray used him as an example on Thursday as to how he needs to gradual reintegrate those who have been missing for an extended period. "These players need game time, Dennis played 45 minutes in the U21s on Monday and then 30 minutes on Tuesday night," Mowbray said. "There's a few players in that boat who played in the U21s on Monday and then came with us and got some game time the very next day. "It's a balancing act with these players in terms of getting them up to speed where they can play in the Championship. it's not easy as putting players straight back in for 90 minutes, you're putting them in jeopardy if you do that because it's a different tempo in the Championship. "But generally, I'm not moaning about injuries. We've got some pretty good players on their way back who will help us, as you saw with Dennis - giving us that balance with his natural left foot on that side." Photo: Frank Reid