Sunderland return to action against Rotherham United on Friday night as they look to end 2023 on a high and cement their place in the Championship top six.

here's the latest team and injury news ahead of that game, and the looming visits of Preston North End and Newcastle United...

NIALL HUGGINS

Michael Beale said after the game at Hull City that Sunderland were still waiting on news of Huggins' scan, after the full back was stretchered off in the 3-0 defeat to Coventry City. An update is therefore expected imminently.

Beale has made clear that he is expecting bad news, with the 23-year-old expected to be absent for a significant period. It is a huge blow for player and club, given how we well had had fought back from his injury issues and how well he was playing this season. Timothée Pembélé did make his first appearance in the matchday squad at Hull, and so should make his debut at some stage over the next fortnight.

Potential return date: N/A

BRADLEY DACK

Dack suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the 1-0 win over Hull City and though he was able to watch the second half from the dugout, he will go for a scan and was in obvious discomfort. It makes him a major doubt for the next two Championship fixtures, and also for the upcoming visit of Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Potential return date: Ipswich Town (A) January 13th

AJI ALESE

Alese made a major step forward in his recovery by playing 45 minutes in a recent U21 fixture against Arsenal at Eppleton. He has of course played little football this year, and so Sunderland have to be integrate him carefully. Beale opted to go with Nectar Triantis as his substitute central defender at Hull, suggesting that Alese has a little way to go before being considered ready to return to the squad. Part of the challenge at the moment is very obviously that the team has very little training time with the match schedule as it is. It shouldn't be long, though, before Alese returns and what a boost that will be.

Potential return date: Preston North End (H) January 1st

DENNIS CIRKIN

Beale revealed after the Coventry City defeat that Cirkin had trained through the week leading up to the game after a hamstring injury, meaning he should be able to return to the squad as a substitute in the not too distant future.

Potential return date: Preston North End (H) January 1st

JAY MATETE

Matete made his comeback from injury in the same U21 fixture as Alese, and so a return to the first-team squad should be immiment. Like with Alese, Sunderland's challenge is ensuring he is ready for the step up in intensity with training team with the rest of the team currently limited.

Potential return date: Preston North End (H) January 1st

LUIS HEMIR

Hemir has missed the last two fixtures due to illness but should be back before long - though competition for places in the squad is significant and particularly in forward areas.

Potential return date: Rotherham United (A) January 29th

CORRY EVANS & ELLIOT EMBLETON

Neither are at this stage back in full training following their significant injuries, and so will not be back until some stage later in the New Year. Evans is back running at the Academy of Light, which is a positive step forward for him. Embleton is still technically on loan at Derby County, with a decision on the rest of the season to be made at some stage in January.