Sunderland play the second and final friendly of their trip to Portugal on Monday night when they face Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve.
Here, we bring you up to speed with all the latest team and injury news as we have it...
1. Anthony Patterson - doubt
Patterson missed Saturday's game with a minor knock and could be missing again tonight. Le Bris has confirmed that there is no significant injury issue involved. | Getty Images
2. Luke O'Nien - out
O'Nien suffered a dislocated shoulder in the early stages of Sunderland's play-off final win over Sheffield United and that required surgery. Is with the team in Portugal stepping up his rehab and is set to miss the first three games of the new Premier League season. | Getty Images
3. Nectar Triantis - doubt
Missed Saturday night's game with a minor knock but trained fully with the group on Sunday and so could return here. | Chris Fryatt
4. Romaine Mundle - out
Mundle suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in training earlier this week and returned to the UK for surgery. The exact timeframe for his return is unknown but he'll miss the start of the season. | Pic by Chris Fryatt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.