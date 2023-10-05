2 . PIERRE EKWAH

Ekwah suffered a dead leg in the build up the QPR win, which was exacerbated when took a knock in the same area during the opening minutes of that game. The midfielder has been recovering from a hematoma as a result and it has essentially restricted him from moving as freely as he needs to play at anything like his best. Sunderland had hoped that Ekwah would have returned bu now but that clearly hasn't happened, and Mowbray conceded on Tuesday that he expects Ekwah to miss Middlesbrough's visit as well. There shouldn't be any issues with him returning to full training over the international break. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: Frank Reid