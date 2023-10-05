Sunderland continued their strong Championship form with a 2-0 win over Watford on Wednesday night and will be looking to keep their momentum rolling in front of what could be a sold-out crowd when Middlesbrough visit on Saturday lunchtime.
Sunderland's injury list remains a relatively significant one but with late-summer signings beginning to bed into the side, Tony Mowbray's options are growing.
So what's the latest on the injury front, who could be back on Saturday and who is likely facing a longer absence?
1. ALEX PRITCHARD
Pritchard missed the win over Watford with a light calf strain, and Mowbray said that no decision had yet been made over whether he featured against Middlesbrough on Saturday.
A scan showed the damage is minimal but pushing the attacking midfielder could risk further damage. Abdoullah Ba's excellent performance on Wednesday night may well encourage Mowbray to give Pritchard the upcoming international break to recover fully. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: Frank Reid
2. PIERRE EKWAH
Ekwah suffered a dead leg in the build up the QPR win, which was exacerbated when took a knock in the same area during the opening minutes of that game.
The midfielder has been recovering from a hematoma as a result and it has essentially restricted him from moving as freely as he needs to play at anything like his best. Sunderland had hoped that Ekwah would have returned bu now but that clearly hasn't happened, and Mowbray conceded on Tuesday that he expects Ekwah to miss Middlesbrough's visit as well.
There shouldn't be any issues with him returning to full training over the international break. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: Frank Reid
3. Pnefc Safc Dack 1.jpg
Dack has a minor hamstring problem but Mowbray says the club are determined not to take any risks, well aware of he risks of a recurrence that could sideline him definitively for a far longer period.
As such, the head coach suggested on Tuesday that Dack will not feature against Middlesbrough this weekend and will instead target the Stoke City trip.
Alex Pritchard's has left Sunderland lacking their usual depth in this position, but Roberts played well on Wednesday and Adil Aouchiche was again excellent from the bench. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: FRANK REID
4. DENNIS CIRKIN
Cirkin suffered a hamstring injury during the last international break and while there is no set date for his return, Mowbray said he expected him to miss a few weeks and at this stage he is not back in training.
A return before the international break appears highly unlikely at this stage, particularly given that Niall Huggins has settled into the role well and is getting better by the game.
That will likely encourage Sunderland to give Cirkin the fortnight break to get fully up to speed. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) 21st October. Photo: Frank Reid