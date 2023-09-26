2 . Pnefc Safc Dack 1.jpg

Dack has a minor hamstring problem but Mowbray says the club are determined not to take any risks. "I think he probably could play, but we want to give him some time to strengthen it all up," he said ahead of the Cardiff City defeat. "I don't want to get to a point where he can only play for 60 minutes, then he has to come off because he's damaged the problem a little bit more. "We’re taking the time to get him 100 percent while we feel we can afford the time to do that. I think that's the wise thing to do." Like Ekwah, he could return on Friday night but most certainly should be back in the squad next week. Potential return date: Sheffield Wednesday (A) September 29th. Photo: FRANK REID