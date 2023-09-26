Sunderland will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Cardiff City when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.
Sunderland's injury list remains a relatively significant one but with late-summer signings beginning to bed into the side, Tony Mowbray's options are growing.
So what's the latest on the injury front, who could be back this weekend and who is likely facing a longer absence? Here we run you through all you need to know, player by player...
1. PIERRE EKWAH
Ekwah suffered a dead leg in the build up the QPR win, which was exacerbated when took a knock in the same area during the opening minutes of that game.
Mowbray ruled him out for a week to ten days ahead of the 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers, which gave him an outside of chance of returning at Sheffield Wednesday this Friday.
There is no major issue, but Sunderland need to wait for the injury to settle. Ekwah could therefore return to the squad at Hillsborough but the visit of Watford next Wednesday might be the most likely return date. Potential return date: Sheffield Wednesday (A) September 29th Photo: Frank Reid
Dack has a minor hamstring problem but Mowbray says the club are determined not to take any risks. "I think he probably could play, but we want to give him some time to strengthen it all up," he said ahead of the Cardiff City defeat. "I don't want to get to a point where he can only play for 60 minutes, then he has to come off because he's damaged the problem a little bit more.
"We’re taking the time to get him 100 percent while we feel we can afford the time to do that. I think that's the wise thing to do."
Like Ekwah, he could return on Friday night but most certainly should be back in the squad next week. Potential return date: Sheffield Wednesday (A) September 29th. Photo: FRANK REID
3. JEWISON BENNETTE
Bennette has been struggling with illness over the last week and had not resumed training ahead of the Cardiff City defeat.
The winger was also not one of a number of first-team players to feature in a 3-1 win over the U21s against Derby County at Eppleton on Monday. That would make him a major doubt for Friday, particularly given that Nazariy Rusyn is now eligible for selection. Potential return date: Watford (H) 4th October. Photo: Frank Reid
4. AJI ALESE
Mowbray offered an update on Alese's recovery from a thigh problem last week, saying: "He's a couple of weeks away, I think. He's on the grass, but not joining in [with full training].
"He's training with physios and kicking a few balls and dribbling around a few cones."
Mowbray has previously said that Alese had an outside chance of playing some minutes before the international break but some U21s minutes may well be required first. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) 21st October. Photo: Frank Reid