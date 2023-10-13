2 . PIERRE EKWAH

Ekwah suffered a dead leg in the build up to the QPR win, which was exacerbated when took a knock in the same area during the opening minutes of that game. The midfielder had been recovering from a hematoma as a result and it had essentially restricted him from moving as freely as he needs to play at anything like his best. Sunderland decided the right course was to let the injury fully clear, and the midfielder has been back in full training this week. That puts him firmly in the picture to face Stoke City and his return there would be particularly timely given Dan Neil's suspension - Mowbray doesn't really have another natural option in central midfield. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: Frank Reid