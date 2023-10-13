Sunderland travel to Stoke City next weekend looking to get straight back on track following the disappointing 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light last time out.
Sunderland's injury list remains a relatively significant one but Tony Mowbray expressed confidence that his options would be far stronger after this current international break as a number of players close in on a return.
So what's the latest on the injury front, who could be back next Saturday and who is likely facing a longer absence?
1. ALEX PRITCHARD
Pritchard missed the last two fixtures with a calf strain, but Mowbray was clear that he did not believe there was a major issue and that his absence was mainly precautionary.
The influential attacking midfielder was pictured back in training on Thursday, which indicates that he is on track to make his comeback in the very near future. Whether from the start or from the bench, his experience and ability is always a very welcome option for Mowbray. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: Frank Reid
2. PIERRE EKWAH
Ekwah suffered a dead leg in the build up to the QPR win, which was exacerbated when took a knock in the same area during the opening minutes of that game.
The midfielder had been recovering from a hematoma as a result and it had essentially restricted him from moving as freely as he needs to play at anything like his best. Sunderland decided the right course was to let the injury fully clear, and the midfielder has been back in full training this week.
That puts him firmly in the picture to face Stoke City and his return there would be particularly timely given Dan Neil's suspension - Mowbray doesn't really have another natural option in central midfield. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: Frank Reid
3. BRADLEY DACK
Dack missed the last block of fixtures with a minor hamstring problem as Mowbray said the club were determined not to take any risks, well aware that pushing him could risk a more significant injury.
This international break was always seen as an important spell for him to return to training and build back up to match sharpness. Dack trained on Thursday with his team mates, which bodes well for him returning to the squad next weekend. Sunderland will continue to be cautious with Dack as he continues his long-term comeback from two ACL injuries, but amid a hectic schedule the head coach will very happy to have him back in the group. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: FRANK REID
4. NIALL HUGGINS
Huggins was brought off as a precaution in the first half of the Middlesbrough defeat after experiencing some discomfort in a muscle.
Sunderland are monitoring Huggins over the break and as of yet there is no official update on when he'll return. Sunderland will proceed with caution given Huggins' injury challenges over the last couple of seasons, but at this stage no news is probably good news. Hopefully any issue isn't too severe as the full back was making real progress. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) October 21st Photo: FRANK REID