Sunderland target still 'absent' from training amid transfer bids and £17m twist - reports
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy is reportedly still absent from Caen training.
Reports in France have stated that Caen’s senior group of players returned to training on Tuesday with absences other than that of Mendy amid interest from Sunderland.
Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2 and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.
Sunderland are said to have had several bids rejected for the striker after Mendy himself decided on Wearside as his next destination and not Saudi Arabia.
Reports in France have also suggested that the family of Kylian Mbappé are holding up Mendy’s move to Sunderland. The Mbappé family reportedly want to speak to the striker to convince him to stay after buying Caen for around £17million.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.