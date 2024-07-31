Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland striker target is still reportedly absent from training amid speculation this summer

Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy is reportedly still absent from Caen training.

Reports in France have stated that Caen’s senior group of players returned to training on Tuesday with absences other than that of Mendy amid interest from Sunderland.

Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2 and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.

Sunderland are said to have had several bids rejected for the striker after Mendy himself decided on Wearside as his next destination and not Saudi Arabia.