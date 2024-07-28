Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland target has been spotted in France amid rumours of a Kylian Mbappe transfer twist

Caen striker Alexandre Mendy has been spotted in France despite reports earlier this week suggesting the striker was due at Sunderland for a medical.

The 30-year-old French-born Guinea-Bissau international was said to have flown into the North East this week after choosing to join the club over offers from Saudi Arabia this summer. However, pictures have now emerged of striker in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2 and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.