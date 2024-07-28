Sunderland target spotted in France amid Kylian Mbappe transfer twist and rumoured medical - reports
Caen striker Alexandre Mendy has been spotted in France despite reports earlier this week suggesting the striker was due at Sunderland for a medical.
The 30-year-old French-born Guinea-Bissau international was said to have flown into the North East this week after choosing to join the club over offers from Saudi Arabia this summer. However, pictures have now emerged of striker in France.
Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2 and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.
