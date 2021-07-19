Sunderland target Ethan Galbraith included in Manchester United training camp along with ex-academy ace Joe Hugill

United have a 27-strong squad at the camp ahead of Saturday's friendly against Queens Park Rangers and Galbraith is among them.

As reported by the Echo last week, Sunderland will have to be patient in their pursuit of Galbraith with the Premier League giants likely to wait until next month to send their next batch of youngsters out on loan.

Sunderland, should they firm up their interest with a loan bid, will face strong competition from a number of Championship sides, however.

Ethan Galbraith of Manchester United.

Former Sunderland academy star Joe Hugill is also included in the training camp having impressed last season.

A United statement read: “With a number of players still unavailable, there will be more opportunities for Academy prospects to catch the coaching staff's eyes.”

Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has already agreed to join Mansfield Town on loan while Tahith Chong is heading to Birmingham City for the season.

The United statement added: “Joe Hugill made his first senior appearance in the win at Pride Park but there is plenty of experience around to guide the younger heads, including the likes of Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.”

Sunderland need to revamp their central midfield options after experienced trio Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen were all released at the end of the season, Power has since signed for League One rivals Wigan Athletic and Scowen has signed for Wycombe.

It is understood that Manchester United are keen to secure loan moves for players such as Galbraith in order for them to gain valuable experience in a first-team setting.

