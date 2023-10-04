Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland cemented their early-season play-off position with a 2-0 win over Watford at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

Niall Huggins scored a superb individual goal to break the deadlock towards the end of a first half in which there was little between the teams, but Abdoullah Ba doubled his side's advantage after the interval and from there it was a comfortable night for Tony Mowbray's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's the story of the game and the key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mystery injury revealed - and a perfect recall

Mowbray said in his pre-match press conference that a pretty key player had picked up an injury, which turned out to be Alex Pritchard.

Mowbray's response was to bring Abdoullah Ba back into the side, and shift Patrick Roberts infield. Though Pritchard's pressing was missed, it worked relatively well will both players a threat for the most part.

Ba rewarded Mowbray for his faith in the second half, though probably not in the way anyone had expected. Dan Ballard had headed a glorious set-piece chance over the bar moments before the hosts took a corner short. Clarke whipped a delicious ball into the box that Watford couldn't clear, Ba eventually rising highest to meet Jobe's header at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a big moment, as the visitors started the second well in a bid to overturn the deficit.

A familiar problem - and the unlikely solution

It's increasingly clear that few teams will be as generous as Southampton in their setup at the Stadium of Light this season. Though Watford pressed more aggressively in certain areas of the pitch than Cardiff City did, and looked more dangerous on the break, they generally followed the pattern of sitting off and forcing Sunderland to make the running.

It was another half of frustration for the home support, even if some of the football was excellent. There were moments for Sunderland, no doubt. They worked the ball well to Jobe on the edge of the box early on, but the midfielder just delayed his shot too long and allowed Watford to get back into shape. Sunderland almost worked their way through when Roberts and Burstow nearly combined in the box, but the latter's ambitious backheel lacked the power it needed to find the three red-and-white shirts waiting.

Watford were periodically dangerous on the break without really working Patterson, and it was a game where both sides were searching for space that just wasn't there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a minute or two to go before the break, enter Niall Huggins. Mowbray had interestingly switched his full backs for this game, meaning Huggins was operating from the right. Moments after snuffing out a dangerous break with a excellent recovery run, he picked up the ball midway through the Watford half. Seemingly thinking there was no threat, they stood off and let him drive all the way into the box, a delightful touch allowing him to knock it past the first defender to actually engage him. Huggins just kept going, before rifling a shot in off the woodwork.

Huggins' comeback is well and truly complete: Defensively he looks solid but that attacking verve is now back, too. He's emerged as Mowbray's bonus ball this season, adding to his goal with some fine challenges in the second half.

Job done for Mowbray and Sunderland

That Cardiff City defeat had brought back some questions about a home record that has been patchy at best over the last twelve months.

This was a professional performance against a side who may well be near the bottom of the table but whose performance data was flagged up in Sunderland's pre-match analysis as being up there with the best in the division. A new contract from Valerien Ismael on the eve of the game reflected that, Watford clearly encouraged by performance if not results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That moment of magic from Huggins broke the game open and Sunderland finished the game not under siege but with the better of the chances, Adil Aouchiche a threat again from the bench. He almost made it three when his side capitalised on a mistake to burst clear, and his low finish was almost enough. Bachmann was just able to get a touch on the ball, allowing his defender to sweep up - but it reflected the way Sunderland had taken control.

Watford's frustration was summed up by a wild, late challenge fropm Ryan Andrews on Jack Clarke - one that saw him shown a straight red card. Andrews then proceeded to boot a water bottle into the Sunderland dugout on his way off. The job waa all but done.

Three big points for Sunderland.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins; Neil, Jobe; Ba, Roberts (Aouchiche, 70), Clarke (Rusyn, 90); Burstow (Hemir, 90)

Subs: Bishop, Taylor, Bennette, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg

Watford XI: Bachmann; Ngakia (Andrews, 45), Porteous, Sierralta, Hoedt, Lewis; Louza (Rajovic, 76), Dele-Bashiru (Kone, 64), Ince (Asprilla, 45); Bayo, Chakvetadze (Healey, 64)

Subs: Hamer, Livermore, Pollock, Kayembe

Bookings: Ngakia, 26 Burstow, 50 Dele-Bashiru, 57 Bachmann, 73 Louza, 73 Porteous, 82

Red Card: Andrews, 87