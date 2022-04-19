Sunderland’s play-off hopes took another twist on Easter Monday with a frustrating 0-0 draw away to fellow promotion contenders Plymouth Argyle.

Neither side created too many clear cut chances, and ultimately had to settle for a sharing of the spoils at Home Park.

The result leaves the Black Cats sixth in League One, albeit with a game in hand on Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers above them.

Reflecting on the stalemate, Sunderland manager Alex Neil admitted that he felt a number of his key players were struggling with fatigue after a hectic recent fixture schedule.

He said: “Plymouth have brought a couple of front players late on and we’re really light in certain areas at the moment.

“I thought, Ross [Stewart] and Broady [Nathan Broadhead], if I could have I would have liked to have changed them to freshen things up, to help them to be honest.

“In the last 20 minutes, to be fair to the lads, they’ve run themselves into the ground.

“We’ve flogged Ross Stewart in particular into the ground this year, but unfortunately for him there isn’t anybody else and that’s difficult.

“It is what it is, we have to rest them up now and get them ready for the next games.”

With that in mind, a positive summer of recruitment will be key for Sunderland, regardless of which division they end up playing their football in next term.

Check out the latest League One transfer speculation below...

