Sunderland take ex-Derby and Ipswich man on trial following injury issue at Academy of Light
Sunderland have taken 19-year-old goalkeeper Lewis Ridd on trial this week, The Echo understands.
The Welsh under-19 international was named as a trialist for Sunderland’s under-21s on Wednesday afternoon as the Black Cats side came from behind to win 4-2 against Huddersfield in a Central League fixture.
Ridd, formerly of Ipswich Town and Derby County, has been drafted into Sunderland’s set-up after a fresh injury problem after young goalkeeper Dan Cameron, 19, became the latest player to sustain a setback.
However, the Academy of Light graduate is understood to be recovering quickly and is expected to be back in training soon. Sunderland goalkeeper Ben Metcalf, 17, was named on the Black Cats’ bench to face Huddersfield as he works his way back from a concussion.
20-year-old Adam Richardson is also currently out injured and stopper Kelechi Chibueze, 20, has re-joined Consett on loan until the end of the season which promoted Sunderland to take Ridd on trial as they assess their options.
