Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have taken 19-year-old goalkeeper Lewis Ridd on trial this week, The Echo understands.

The Welsh under-19 international was named as a trialist for Sunderland’s under-21s on Wednesday afternoon as the Black Cats side came from behind to win 4-2 against Huddersfield in a Central League fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ridd, formerly of Ipswich Town and Derby County, has been drafted into Sunderland’s set-up after a fresh injury problem after young goalkeeper Dan Cameron, 19, became the latest player to sustain a setback.

However, the Academy of Light graduate is understood to be recovering quickly and is expected to be back in training soon. Sunderland goalkeeper Ben Metcalf, 17, was named on the Black Cats’ bench to face Huddersfield as he works his way back from a concussion.