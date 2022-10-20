Sunderland, Swansea City and Lille battle for Aston Villa midfielder
Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson.
Birmingham World report Sanson looks ‘increasingly likely’ to leave the club this winter.
And a number of clubs from the Championship and in Europe have expressed an interest in him.
Sunderland, Swansea City and Lille have all been linked.
The Frenchman joined Villa from Marseille in January 2021 for £14million.
